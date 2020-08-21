YMCA to Offer Free Flag Football Day to Kids on Saturday, August 22; Program for K-6 Begins August 29

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is offering a Flag Football program for kids in grades kindergarten through 6. Kids will learn to throw and catch a football, make interceptions, pull flags on defense, and run for touchdowns – all while having a good time, making friends, and getting great exercise at the Clarion County YMCA.

YMCA Youth Flag Football is a popular youth sport for both boys and girls in Clarion County and has been run by the YMCA for over 12 years. The game is fun and has a back yard feel.

A session of Youth Flag Football for grades kindergarten through sixth will be held at the Clarion County YMCA beginning the week of August 29. Registration is underway at the YMCA and online.

A free trial day will be held Saturday, August 22, at the Clarion County YMCA practice field from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Kids can learn about flag football and brush up on skills. Registrations for the season will be available on August 22.

FLAG FOOTBALL for Grades Kindergarten – 6

Practices and games are grouped by grades: Kindergarten, grades 1-2, grades 3-4, and grades 5-6. All age groups will meet once a week on Saturdays.

First official practice begins August 29th. Times for each Saturday are as follows:

5th and 6th Grade (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.)

3rd and 4th Grade (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

1st and 2nd Grade (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

Kindergarten (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Along with being a fun and exciting sport, children learn football skills while understanding the importance of fundamentals and teamwork. Jesse Kelley will be leading the program for all local youth this season with the help of parent volunteers.

Flag football is a non-contact sport but requires the same focus and concentration as the tackle game on every play. Both girls and boys are welcome to register.

“This is an introduction to football for all levels and the kids learn quickly,” said Kelley. “Everyone is welcome to participate no matter what their skill level.”

The cost of the program is $25.00 for YMCA members and $45.00 for non-members.

The deadline to register is August 26. All registrations turned in after August 26 will include a $5.00 late fee. To register, stop by the YMCA, mail in your registration form, or register online at www.clarioncountyymca.org. Registration forms are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

The YMCA is looking for flag football officials. Anyone wishing to officiate should contact Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

YOUTH PUNT, PASS & KICK COMPETITION

The YMCA will host a Punt, Pass, and Kick Competition on Saturday, September 27, for kids in grades K-8. Register in advance or on the day of the competition. Trophies will be awarded to the top participants in each division. The cost is $5.00.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and closed Sundays until further notice.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

