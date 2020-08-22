A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Sunday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

