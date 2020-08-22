Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Texas Sheet Cake

Saturday, August 22, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Texas Sheet Cake is the perfect, light dessert after a large meal!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, cubed
1 cup water

1/4 cup baking cocoa
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sour cream

ICING:
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk
3 tablespoons baking cocoa
3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring the butter, water and cocoa to a boil. Remove from the heat. Combine the flour, sugar, baking soda and salt; add to cocoa mixture. Stir in the sour cream until smooth.

-Pour into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

-In a small saucepan, melt butter; add milk and cocoa. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat. Whisk in confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. Pour over warm cake. Cool completely on a wire rack.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

