Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Texas Sheet Cake

Texas Sheet Cake is the perfect, light dessert after a large meal!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, cubed

1 cup water



1/4 cup baking cocoa2 cups all-purpose flour2 cups sugar1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 cup sour cream

ICING:

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk

3 tablespoons baking cocoa

3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring the butter, water and cocoa to a boil. Remove from the heat. Combine the flour, sugar, baking soda and salt; add to cocoa mixture. Stir in the sour cream until smooth.

-Pour into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

-In a small saucepan, melt butter; add milk and cocoa. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat. Whisk in confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. Pour over warm cake. Cool completely on a wire rack.

