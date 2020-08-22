Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-up Set for September 18-20

COOKSBURG, Pa. – The 2020 Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-up kicks off on Friday, September 18.

The event will be held at the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily, and will run through Sunday, September 20.

Admission is free.

Carving begins on Friday featuring 13 chainsaw carvers transforming the logs into beautifully crafted pieces of art all weekend long.

There will be an auction on Saturday, September 19, at 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday, September 20, at 3:30 p.m.

Registration for the auction begins at 3:00 p.m. each day.

The Sawmill Craft Market will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. along with additional craft vendors set up in the large classroom.

The Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts is located at 140 Theater Lane, Cooksburg, Pa.

For more information, call the Sawmill at 814-927-6655.

