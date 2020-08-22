Emma M. (Wayland) Creveling, 92, (formerly of Sigel) passed away suddenly at Point Pleasant Retirement Community in North Versailles, PA, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Emma was born December 17, 1927, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a daughter of the late William M. and Frances A. Wayland.

Emma was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, David Dean Creveling, on June 30, 1991. Emma was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen (Charles) Burns of Wellsboro, PA; a sister in law, Marian (Walter) Zeiders; and two brothers in law; James Creveling and Keith “Bud” Creveling.

She is survived by sisters and brothers in law, Nancy (Joseph) Lindenmuth of Lewisburg, PA, Ton Creveling of Albuquerque, NM, and Dorothy Creveling of Syracuse, NY. She is also survived by her children; Larry (Ann) Creveling of Sigel, PA; Donald (Shirley) Creveling of Murrysville, PA; Connie (Joseph) Schott of Level Green, PA; her grandchildren; Emily (Tony) Herby of Worland, WY; Matthew Creveling and his fiancé Mary Fahringer of Milton, GA; Keith Creveling of Natrona Heights, PA; Tyler (Ashley) Schott of Baldwin, PA; Hannah (Craig) Catalfu of Helena, AL; Rob Saybel of Charlotte, NC; Charles “Max” (Nadia) Saybel of Penn Hills, PA; Sue Gaona of Whispering Pines, NC; Terry (Dan) Arthurs of Flowery Branch, GA; she was also preceded in passing by one grandson; Jim Willingham of Stephen City, VA. She is also survived by her great grandchildren; Ethan, Myah, and Seth Herby; Olivia and Caden Schott; Cash Catalfu and new baby Catalfu due in December; Gianna Saybel; Nikolas Willingham; Cris, Erin, and Matt Arthurs; Josh Weakley; and Sean Bradley. She is additionally survived by twelve nieces and nephews.

Emma attended a one room schoolhouse, Oakes School, then was a graduate of Corsica Union High School in 1946, where she had nine years of perfect attendance! She was employed at Sylvania in Brookville, PA, for six years before marrying David Dean Creveling on September 28, 1951. They lived in the Pittsburgh area before retiring to Sigel, PA, in 1983.

Emma was a member of the Sigel United Methodist Church and actively donated to the Sigel VFD. In November 2013, Emma sold her home and moved to Point Pleasant Retirement Community to be closer to her children, Connie and Don. She lived independently for all of her years there and was truly happy.

Her family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the management, staff, and residents of Point Pleasant who made her years there so wonderful. She especially loved the friendships she had and her sweet apartment that she made so warm and welcoming. Our mother was a county girl to the core, with humble beginnings and the kindest spirit of anyone you will ever meet. She treasured ALL her family most dearly and loved being a great grandmother, GeeGee. She was irreplaceable!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Sigel United Methodist Church in Sigel, PA, or Sigel Volunteer Fire Co. Station 19, 9234 PA-949, Sigel, PA 15860. Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 2 – 6pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor Gary Sheesley. Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/35504 into your web browser.

