Hope Rising Church Food Drive Scheduled for Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hope Rising Church in Clarion will be holding a food drive on Monday.

If you are in need of food, stop at the front door of the Hope Rising Church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24.

The church is located at 240 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa.

To learn more about Hope Rising Church and their upcoming events, please visit their website or Facebook page.

