Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Jack Lee Neese

Saturday, August 22, 2020 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5f40115dbea35Jack Lee Neese, 87, formerly of Knox, passed away Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Jack was born on February 8, 1933.

He had been employed at the box factory in Knox for 35 years. While employed at the box factory, Jack met his future wife, Patty Page and they were married in 1977. Jack loved to hunt and race, and won many trophies in which he took great pride.

Surviving is a son, Daniel Neese of Sheffield Lake, OH; his stepchildren, Terri and Mitch Claypoole of Springfield, Dick and Lesley of Plain City, OH, and Tammy and Mike Rekiel of Pleasantville, as well as a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private funeral service officiated by the Rev. Dan Myers will be held Sunday at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. of St. Petersburg. Interment will follow in St. Petersburg Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.