Jack Lee Neese, 87, formerly of Knox, passed away Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Jack was born on February 8, 1933.

He had been employed at the box factory in Knox for 35 years. While employed at the box factory, Jack met his future wife, Patty Page and they were married in 1977. Jack loved to hunt and race, and won many trophies in which he took great pride.

Surviving is a son, Daniel Neese of Sheffield Lake, OH; his stepchildren, Terri and Mitch Claypoole of Springfield, Dick and Lesley of Plain City, OH, and Tammy and Mike Rekiel of Pleasantville, as well as a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private funeral service officiated by the Rev. Dan Myers will be held Sunday at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. of St. Petersburg. Interment will follow in St. Petersburg Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.