Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate At 13.7 Percent in July

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday, August 21, released its employment situation report for July 2020.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-half of a percentage point over the month to 13.7 percent in July. The national rate fell 0.9 percentage points from June’s level to 10.2 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 9.3 percentage points from July 2019 while the national rate was up 6.5 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 88,000 over the month due to gains of 44,000 in both resident employment and unemployment.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 97,900 over the month to 5,525,900 in July. Jobs increased in 7 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest gain was in leisure & hospitality, up 47,100 jobs from June, which accounted for nearly half of the total nonfarm job increase.

Over the past three months, Pennsylvania has recovered nearly 48 percent of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were down 541,900 with declines in 10 of the 11 supersectors. The largest 12-month change among supersectors was a decline of 167,800 jobs in leisure & hospitality.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov.

