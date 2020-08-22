Rowland L. Plowman

Rowland L. “Rollie” Plowman, 74, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent’s Health Center in Erie on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born on Sept. 28, 1945, in Franklin, Pa., he was the son of Rowland and Mildred Irene Plowman.

Rowland attended Oil City area schools and graduated from Oil City High School in 1963.

On Oct. 24, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Sandra L. Martin, in a ceremony at St. Titus Roman Catholic Church in Titusville. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in October.

Shortly after his marriage, Rowland served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1964-1967, after which he returned to start a family.

Through the years, he held many local jobs, but is most known for working at Primo’s Bakery in Franklin, and as an over-the-road truck driver. He most recently worked for Enterprise Trucking until his retirement. His job took him to many places across the United States, but he always looked forward to coming home.

Rowland had a gregarious personality and he was always smiling. His laugh was infectious and he always found humor in things.

His family was his pride and joy, and he loved family gatherings and events when everyone was together. As a father, he proudly attended his sons’ sporting events, and likewise those of his grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye.

He enjoyed fishing and watching the various Pittsburgh area sports teams – Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He was also interested in learning about Native Americans.

Additionally, he loved animals and had several Pug dogs over the years. His latest Pug, his beloved Sugar Bear, was always by his side when he was at home.

Rowland is survived by his wife, Sandra, and his sons, Rodney of Oil City; Greg and wife Andree also of Oil City; and Todd and wife Heidi of Franklin; as well as his grandchildren, Rodney L. and wife Heather of Cherrytree; Hannah; Halle and Marley.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Darlene Plowman, as well as his niece, Darla, and nephews Eric (Stacey) Plowman and his kids Bailee and Ethan; and Craig (Peg) Plowman and their daughter Bristol.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Plowman and Cheryl Hoover; and his brother Daryl Plowman.

His family would like to thank the health professionals who cared for Rowland the past few years, specifically the caregivers at St. Vincent’s Hospital who looked after him during his recent period of declining health.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. Family and friends will be welcomed from 5-7pm on Tuesday Aug 25 in the Reinsel Funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

