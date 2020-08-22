Rural King Opens Today in Venango County

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The new Rural King Supply store in Sugarcreek will officially open its doors on Saturday.

Mandi Mundhenk, Social Media Coordinator/Copywriter for Rural King, for Rural King Supply told exploreVenango.com on Monday that the store is holding a “soft opening” of the new Sugarcreek store, located the former Kmart building at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, on Saturday, August 22.

The opening comes after more than two years of waiting.

Rural King initially purchased the building in May 2018, after the closure of the Kmart store on April 8, 2018. However, remodeling of the location for the new store didn’t begin until early 2020.

Rural King started as a small, family-owned farm store in 1960 with only one goal in mind: to help every customer. In the 60 years since it began, in Mattoon, Illinois, Rural King has grown to serve customers in 13 states and has opened over 120 stores.

The Sugarcreek store will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., 7-days-per-week.

All store locations have a large variety of products, such as livestock supplies, clothing, hardware, and compact RK tractors from 19-55HP at select locations. To find more information about Rural King Supply and the products they carry, visit Ruralking.com.

