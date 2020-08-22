Say What?!: Stealthy Thieves Steal 330-Pound Safe from Ninja Museum

IGA, Japan – A Japanese museum honoring the craft and lifestyle of the ninja was robbed in a stealthy attack worthy of a ninja.

(Photo courtesy Iga-ryu Ninja Museum)

The thieves utilized a crowbar to open a door before making off with a safe containing $9,470. The theft took under three minutes, and the culprits are still on the loose.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.