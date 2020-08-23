A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

