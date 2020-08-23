Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Dave Eakin
Dave Eakin served our country in the United States Army.
Name: David C. Eakin
Born: August 26, 1944
Died: June 7, 2020
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Dave served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the American Legion, among other organizations serving the community.
He was laid to rest in the Georgeville Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
