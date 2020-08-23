Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hilda F. Vogelbacher’s “Delightful Treasures”
Sunday, August 23, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
Look at Mary Alice Schmader’s beautiful recreation of a recipe found in the Original 1967 Lucinda Cookbook!
Sift together dry ingredients:
1 1/4 cup flour
3/4 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
Cream:
1/4 cup butter
1/2 cup sugar
Blend in:
1 unbeaten egg
1/4 cup sour cream
Beat well. Add dry ingredients. Stir in 3/4 cup seedless raisins. Drop dough by teaspoon into sugar. Roll to coat. Form into balls. Place on ungreased cookie sheets and bake. Bake at 325 degrees for 10 minutes. Do not brown. Cool and frost (type of frosting is your preference). Decorate with nut halves.
