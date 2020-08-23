Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hilda F. Vogelbacher’s “Delightful Treasures”

Look at Mary Alice Schmader’s beautiful recreation of a recipe found in the Original 1967 Lucinda Cookbook!

Sift together dry ingredients:

1 1/4 cup flour

3/4 tsp. baking soda



1/2 tsp. salt

Cream:

1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup sugar

Blend in:

1 unbeaten egg

1/4 cup sour cream

Beat well. Add dry ingredients. Stir in 3/4 cup seedless raisins. Drop dough by teaspoon into sugar. Roll to coat. Form into balls. Place on ungreased cookie sheets and bake. Bake at 325 degrees for 10 minutes. Do not brown. Cool and frost (type of frosting is your preference). Decorate with nut halves.

