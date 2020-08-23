Sign Wave for Jorgensen Set for August 26 at Veteran’s Memorial Park

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Local supporters of presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen are invited to join in a “sign wave” on Wednesday, August 26.

The event, which will take place at multiple locations statewide, is scheduled to coincide with Women’s Equality Day, the 100th anniversary of women officially gaining the right to vote in the United States.

As Jorgensen is the only woman candidate running for President, the campaign’s county coordinators decided Women’s Equality Day would be good opportunity to show support for Jorgensen.

Locally, the sign wave will be held at at the Veteran’s Memorial Park across from the courthouse in Clarion Borough from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Those who wish to participate are asked to make their own signs before attending.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.