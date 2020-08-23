Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Say What?!: Canadian Couple Collect Their Second Multi-Million Lottery Win

Sunday, August 23, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Canadian-couple-collect-their-second-multi-million-lottery-winDINGWALL, Canada – A Nova Scotia couple scored their second big lotto win, taking home $13.2 million after winning $2.4 million seven years earlier.

(Photo courtesy Atlantic Lottery.)

Raymond Lillington said that his friends were making fun of him for continuing to play the lottery after his first win, but even he never expected to hit the jackpot again. The Lillingtons plan to disperse the cash amongst their grandchildren.

Read the full story here.


