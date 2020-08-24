A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

