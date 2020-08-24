Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Natives Graduate from IUP
Monday, August 24, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
INDIANA, Pa. – The following students from Clarion County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of May 2020.
The area graduates, their hometowns, majors, and degrees are listed below:
- Clarion: Jonah Robert Landfried, South 6th Avenue – B.A. in Political Science/Pre-Law; Todd Russell Spaulding, Egbert Hall – D.Ed. in Administration and Leadership Studies
- Lucinda: Jacob McCord-Wolbert, Maple Drive – M.A. in Human Res & Employment Relations
- Marble: Jenna Marie Bruce, Marble-Strobleton Road – B.S. in Interior Design
- Mayport: Dustin Matthew Dubensky, Line Drive – M.B.A. in Business Administration
- New Bethlehem: Alexa D. Smith, Penn Street – B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical
The full list of May 2020 graduates is available at www.iup.edu/news.
