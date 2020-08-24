Clarion County Natives Graduate from IUP

INDIANA, Pa. – The following students from Clarion County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of May 2020.

The area graduates, their hometowns, majors, and degrees are listed below:

Clarion: Jonah Robert Landfried, South 6th Avenue – B.A. in Political Science/Pre-Law; Todd Russell Spaulding, Egbert Hall – D.Ed. in Administration and Leadership Studies

Lucinda: Jacob McCord-Wolbert, Maple Drive – M.A. in Human Res & Employment Relations

Marble: Jenna Marie Bruce, Marble-Strobleton Road – B.S. in Interior Design

Mayport: Dustin Matthew Dubensky, Line Drive – M.B.A. in Business Administration

New Bethlehem: Alexa D. Smith, Penn Street – B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical

The full list of May 2020 graduates is available at www.iup.edu/news.

