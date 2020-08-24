Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Easy Homemade Noodles

Monday, August 24, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Your chicken noodle soup will reach a whole new level if you add these easy homemade noodles!

Ingredients

1 egg
2 tbsp. milk

1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup all-purpose flour

Directions

– Combine all ingredients together in a large bowl. Once fully combined, form the dough into a ball.

– Flour a flat surface and roll the dough out. Once the dough reaches 1/4 inch thickness, cut the dough into large strips. Cut the strips into your desired length.

– Drop them directly into the soup you are making or into boiling water. They should float once fully cooked.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.