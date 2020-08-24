Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Easy Homemade Noodles

Your chicken noodle soup will reach a whole new level if you add these easy homemade noodles!

Ingredients

1 egg

2 tbsp. milk



1/2 tsp. salt1 cup all-purpose flour

Directions

– Combine all ingredients together in a large bowl. Once fully combined, form the dough into a ball.

– Flour a flat surface and roll the dough out. Once the dough reaches 1/4 inch thickness, cut the dough into large strips. Cut the strips into your desired length.

– Drop them directly into the soup you are making or into boiling water. They should float once fully cooked.

