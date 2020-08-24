Howard “Bud” E. Rankin, Jr., 63, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born August 18, 1957, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Howard E., Rankin Sr. and Tempa Annabelle (Carson) Whitman. On June 15, 1985, he married the former Joan “Joni” A. Danielson; she preceded him in death in 2013.

For most of his life, Bud worked as a RSA for Polk Center. He took great pride in working with the special “individuals” there.

Always looking out for others, Bud was a man with a big heart who always put everyone else first. He eagerly awaited the Sunday night dinners he had with his friends, loved spending time with his daughters, and spending time with his dog, Duke.

With big aspirations, he enjoyed his lottery tickets and always said he was “going to win big someday” and was an avid poker player. In his younger years, Bud was very active in the martial arts and Tai Chi, where he was very involved with the Cootie Harris School of Kung Fu and Tai Chi. He also enjoyed bowling and was a member of a bowling league.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Tabitha Rankin of Franklin, and Charity Palmer of Gainsville, GA; his granddaughter, Callie Thompson of Gainsville, GA; his two brothers, Terry Rankin and his wife, Rosemary, and Bill Rankin and his wife, Roxann, both of Franklin; his three sisters, Raylene Wilkinson and her husband, Carlton, of Crestview, FL, Sue Owens and her husband, Bill, of Florida, and Tonya Rankin of Meadville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Howard was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Rust.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Howard will be held privately for the family, with Reverend David Smith officiating.

A live stream of Howard’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. For those that wish to received a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the American Cancer Society, 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16448.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

