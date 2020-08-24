Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Local Grassroots Organization Rallies for Post Office

Monday, August 24, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image-3CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Members of a local chapter of a grassroots organization rallied on Saturday in support of the United States Postal Service in downtown Clarion.

(Photo courtesy Amy Richards Krumich)

Local members of Indivisible We Rise gathered outside the post office on Main Street around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, holding signs showing their support for the Postal Service.

According to a release from the organization, the rally was intended to defend the Postal Service as an essential service in the U.S.

“This is part of a nationwide mobilization taking place at post offices across the country on Saturday. Groups including MoveOn, Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, NAACP, RuralOrganizing.org, Service Employees International Union, Vets for the People, and the Working Families Party are participating,” the release states.

Organizers say the actions are meant to call on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign in the wake of mail slowdowns and call on Congress to “protect and save the post office from Donald Trump” and “act to safeguard the integrity of our mail and elections.”

According to the release, the actions were also meant to directly show support to local postal workers who are currently “working in difficult conditions” to keep the Postal Service operating.

The release notes that in order to promote safety given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actions were specifically planned to take place outdoors and have a physical distancing plan, and attendees were asked to wear masks. Organizers also asked those who were unable to attend to show support by purchasing postage stamps or by leaving thoughtful notes for mail carriers in their boxes.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.