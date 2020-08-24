Local Organization Rallies to “Protect and Save the Post Office from Donald Trump”

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Members of a local chapter of a grassroots organization rallied on Saturday in support of the United States Postal Service in downtown Clarion.

(Photo courtesy Amy Richards Krumich)

Local members of Indivisible We Rise gathered outside the post office on Main Street around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, holding signs showing their support for the Postal Service.

According to a release from the organization, the rally was intended to defend the Postal Service as an essential service in the U.S.

“This is part of a nationwide mobilization taking place at post offices across the country on Saturday. Groups including MoveOn, Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, NAACP, RuralOrganizing.org, Service Employees International Union, Vets for the People, and the Working Families Party are participating,” the release states.

Organizers say the actions are meant to call on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign in the wake of mail slowdowns and call on Congress to “protect and save the post office from Donald Trump” and “act to safeguard the integrity of our mail and elections.”

According to the release, the actions were also meant to directly show support to local postal workers who are currently “working in difficult conditions” to keep the Postal Service operating.

The release notes that in order to promote safety given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actions were specifically planned to take place outdoors and have a physical distancing plan, and attendees were asked to wear masks. Organizers also asked those who were unable to attend to show support by purchasing postage stamps or by leaving thoughtful notes for mail carriers in their boxes.

