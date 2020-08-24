Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Emlenton Woman Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

Monday, August 24, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-500BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Butler County.

According to Butler-based State Police, around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Kohlmeyer Road in Venango Township, Butler County.

Police say 43-year-old Crystal D. Seybert, of Emlenton, was operating a 2004 Toyota Camry, traveling north on Kohlmeyer Road when a deer entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. Seybert swerved to avoid the deer, lost control of the vehicle, and hit a ditch on the right side of the roadway.

Seybert and her passenger, 56-year-old Samuel R. Summers, of Pittsburgh, suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transportation for medical treatment.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Seybert was cited for a speed violation.


