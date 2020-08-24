Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Local Woman Scammed Out of More Than $4,500

Monday, August 24, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Scam caller concept.KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman recently lost over $4,500.00 to a scam.

A known 76-year-old female victim from Lucinda contacted Clarion-based State Police Around 4:58 p.m. on August 4 in regard to an incident of theft by deception.

Police say the victim reported she had sent money orders to an address and later found out it was a scam.

According to police, the victim sent a total of $4,571.55 in money orders to the address.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, August 22, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

