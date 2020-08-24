Local Woman Scammed Out of More Than $4,500

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman recently lost over $4,500.00 to a scam.

A known 76-year-old female victim from Lucinda contacted Clarion-based State Police Around 4:58 p.m. on August 4 in regard to an incident of theft by deception.

Police say the victim reported she had sent money orders to an address and later found out it was a scam.

According to police, the victim sent a total of $4,571.55 in money orders to the address.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.