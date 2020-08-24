Oberlander: Knox Student Earns Statewide House Scholarship

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Rep. Donna Oberlander announced that a Knox student was chosen as one of the winners of a Pennsylvania House of Representatives Scholarship.

Each year, the Founding for Enhancing Communities administers the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Scholarship Program for eligible students seeking higher education. This year, Paige Cotton, of Knox, was selected as one of only two winners across the state.

Paige, daughter of Gerald and Vicki Cotton, submitted her application earlier this spring for the program, which awards four-year scholarships to graduating high school seniors with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university, or career school as a full-time student. To be eligible, students must have attained a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average in high school and demonstrate a commitment to community, leadership qualities, extracurricular activities, and financial need.

Paige has been involved in soccer, track and field, marching band, concert band, pit band, concert choir, along with being active with the Clarion County Youth Council, Keystone Youth Education Foundation, student government, 4-H, State Capital Days as a Clarion County delegate, National Honors Society, youth soccer coach, and a student journalist for a Clarion newspaper.

She plans to attend Grove City College with a dual major in elementary education and mid-level English and science.

Congratulations to Paige for receiving this very competitive statewide scholarship! Her efforts show that a student from our neck of the woods is just as worthy of these funds as everyone else!

The program is privately funded by individual and corporate donors. No tax or other public funds are used. Scholarships are awarded through an independent panel of judges chosen by the foundation.

Information provided by Pa. State Rep. Donna Oberlander

