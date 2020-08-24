Over 4,400 COVID-19 Tests Administered at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that out of 4,444 total tests at the hospital, 92 have been positive.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, August 24, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/23/2020: 4,444

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 3,502

Positives: 92

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/23/2020: 16,796

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 5,971

Positives: 307

Hospital Inpatients. As of 08/24/20, 10:00 a.m.:

Butler Memorial Hospital: 4 patients. 2 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

BMH reported one death to the Pa. Dept. of Health on August 24, 2020.

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

