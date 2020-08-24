Pa. Dept. of Health: 426 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 24, that there are 426 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 129,474.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 17 and August 23 is 157,052 with 4,588 positive cases. There were 14,973 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,579 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of one new death reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,433,364 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 24, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/24/20 – 426

8/23/20 – 619

8/22/20 – 796

8/21/20 – 693

8/20/20 – 791

8/19/20 – 570

8/18/20 – 735

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 282 3 285 9 Butler 746 -1* 745 17 Clarion 95 0 95 3 Clearfield 209 1 210 1 Crawford 186 4 190 2 Elk 64 0 64 2 Forest 13 0 13 0 Indiana 399 1 400 9 Jefferson 93 1 94 1 McKean 35 0 35 1 Mercer 526 6 532 13 Venango 69 0 69 1 Warren 26 0 26 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Butler County decreased from 746 on 8/23/20 to 745 on 8/24/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date