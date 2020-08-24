Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 426 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Monday, August 24, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa.  – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 24, that there are 426 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 129,474.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 17 and August 23 is 157,052 with 4,588 positive cases. There were 14,973 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,579 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of one new death reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,433,364 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 24, ​81% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/24/20 – 426
8/23/20 – 619
8/22/20 – 796
8/21/20 – 693
8/20/20 – 791
8/19/20 – 570
8/18/20 – 735

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 282 3 285 9
Butler 746 -1* 745 17
Clarion 95 0  95 3
Clearfield 209 1 210 1
Crawford 186 4 190 2
Elk 64 0 64 2
Forest 13 0  13 0
Indiana 399 1 400 9
Jefferson 93 1 94 1
McKean 35 0 35 1
Mercer 526 6 532 13
Venango 69 0 69 1
Warren 26 0 26 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Butler County decreased from 746 on 8/23/20 to 745 on 8/24/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 570 10243
Allegheny 9932 139241
Armstrong 285 5046
Beaver 1504 15635
Bedford 161 3453
Berks 5847 37739
Blair 407 12989
Bradford 96 6109
Bucks 7607 74161
Butler 745 17038
Cambria 430 18794
Cameron 8 377
Carbon 416 7679
Centre 423 11789
Chester 5457 60775
Clarion 95 2593
Clearfield 210 5071
Clinton 130 3109
Columbia 527 5949
Crawford 190 5886
Cumberland 1458 22368
Dauphin 3144 33123
Delaware 10078 81718
Elk 64 2076
Erie 1297 21804
Fayette 661 11836
Forest 13 589
Franklin 1472 15520
Fulton 31 918
Greene 135 3382
Huntingdon 350 3591
Indiana 400 7182
Jefferson 94 2754
Juniata 143 1706
Lackawanna 1999 22533
Lancaster 6479 59767
Lawrence 441 6377
Lebanon 1677 14965
Lehigh 5132 47253
Luzerne 3698 36606
Lycoming 484 10273
McKean 35 3651
Mercer 532 9521
Mifflin 138 5061
Monroe 1694 18796
Montgomery 10755 113125
Montour 123 7138
Northampton 4066 43770
Northumberland 631 8164
Perry 160 3107
Philadelphia 28372 212249
Pike 535 5250
Potter 24 936
Schuylkill 971 14788
Snyder 142 2505
Somerset 156 7742
Sullivan 10 362
Susquehanna 247 3454
Tioga 46 2558
Union 361 8294
Venango 69 3934
Warren 26 2596
Washington 979 19501
Wayne 171 4839
Westmoreland 1740 35748
Wyoming 65 2186
York 3136 44072

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,730 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,394 cases among employees, for a total of 25,124 at 919 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,127 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,341 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

