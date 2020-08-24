Russ Bartley Laid to Rest in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Lieutenant Russell L. Bartley of the Clarion Fire and Hose Company #1 was laid to rest in Clarion on Saturday, August 22.

(Above photo courtesy of Nate Johnson of Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1)

A funeral celebration was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Goble Funeral Home.

At 11:30 a.m. the fire whistle in Clarion sounded as the traditional last call went out via radio. A procession of emergency vehicles then made its way through downtown Clarion in Bartley’s honor.

Bartley, 83, of Clarion passed away at home on Monday, August 17, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Born September 3, 1936, in East Brady to the late C.R. Bartley and Mary (Evanek) Bartley. Raised in Clarion, he spent summers at his grandparents in Huey.

At the age of 13 he started working for the Staab boys at their 8th Avenue Service Station. Later he worked at Bill Mowry’s station on Fifth Avenue.

At the age of 21 he was hired by R & H Corp. to shift trailers at night. Two days later he was given a truck and sent on down the road which he drove for 46 years. He drove for R & H until they closed in 1982.

He then worked for Regal Services out of Ripley, NY, where he was given a Peterbilt to drive. He retired from there in 2004. On occasion he would go back for a week, just to help out and remember why he retired. He also filled in by driving Beaser Laughlin’s truck.

In 1959 he met Mary Moore who waited tables at Thelma’s Modern Diner. They were married June 3, 1961 at the I.C. Church in Clarion.

On January 15, 1959, he joined Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1. His last fire call was on June 23, 2020. He served in many positions within the fire company and last held the position of truck superintendent. He made certain that the fire trucks were in good repair, fueled and ready to go.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.