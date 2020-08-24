Say What?!: California Family Finds Bear Swimming in Backyard Pool

ARCADIA, Ca. – A California family captured an intruder on video, who was likely trying to get out of the California heat.

(Photo courtesy ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

The Liang family discovered the bear in their pool on a particularly hot day. The animal took a brief swim, then left the pool and property without incident.

