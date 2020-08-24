Scott Anthony Clark, age 60, of Knox, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020, at his home, following an illness.

Born August 9, 1960, in Allegheny County, he was a son of Emma Clark of Michigan and the late John Clark, Sr.

He was a truck driver and loved hunting, fishing and sitting on the porch with his dog, Whooper.

Survivors include his mother, Emma; two children, John Henry Lee Clark and Savanah Teresa Lynn Clark, both of Knox and a brother, John Clark, Jr. of Apollo.

Scott is also survived by his long-time friend and the mother of his children, Sherry Ganci, of Knox.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Chris Biass.

There will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held on a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to Scott’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

