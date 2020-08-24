State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, Harassment, Drug Possession

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Mischief in Madison Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 3:00 p.m. on August 18, 64-year-old Barbara Harriger, of Rimersburg, took a piece of glass and stuck it in a known victim’s yard on Sandy Hollow Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the property belongs to a 52-year-old Rimersburg woman, and Harriger placed the glass by the woman’s no trespassing sign “in an attempt to cause harm to the victim or the victim’s property.”

Harriger is being cited for criminal mischief through District Court 18-3-04, police say.

Harassment in Madison Township

Around 11:00 a.m. on August 20, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on Lobaughhill Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, for a report of harassment involving a 32-year-old female victim from Rimersburg.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drug Possession in Washington Township

Around 1:03 a.m. on August 22, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta on Route 208 at Dempseytown Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, for a vehicle code violation.

Police say upon further investigation, the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

According to police, the driver was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was then transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Charges are pending blood test results.

