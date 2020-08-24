Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Undercover Heroin Sting Leads to Drug Arrest in Clarion Borough

Monday, August 24, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

heroin-3CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against a man caught in an undercover heroin sting in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 64-year-old James T. Brown, of Butler.

According to a criminal complaint, members of CNET were in communication with a confidential informant (C.I.) on August 16 who advised they could assist with a controlled purchase of heroin from James T. Brown.

Numerous communications, via cell phone, were made with Brown, who reportedly stated he had three and a half “bundles” left to sell, and a meeting location was then agreed upon, the complaint states.

Police then conducted surveillance and observed as Brown approached the meeting location. Once he pulled into a parking spot, marked units were notified and approached, with their emergency lights activated and blocked Brown in before conducting a high-risk arrest. Once Brown was secured, a search of his vehicle was conducted, according to the complaint.

The search of the vehicle located a small blue zipper case that contained three bundles of purported heroin. The bundles were later found to contain 37 plain white waxen stamp bags. Police also located a bag of small black rubber bands consistent with the packaging of the bundles of stamp bags, the complaint indicates.

Brown was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:39 a.m. on August 18, on the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (two counts)
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, with Judge Quinn presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.