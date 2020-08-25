Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

49th Annual Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming to Be Held Labor Day Weekend

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Knox-Twp-VFDKNOX DALE, Pa. – The 49th Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming will be held on Labor Day Weekend at the Firemen’s Park in Knox Dale!

Friday, September 4, kicks off the weekend with Super bingo at 7:00 p.m. at the Knox Township Firemen’s Park.

This fun-filled weekend for the family has softball tournaments, great food from the concession stand, parade, gun bash, demo derby, corn hole tournament, a free concealed carry seminar, games, and basket raffles running all weekend and MUCH…MUCH more!

knox-twp-VFD-2020-Schedule-

For more information, call Tricia at 814-715-6310. To register a team for the softball tournament, call Duwayne at 814-849-4970.

You can also find more information, including a full schedule of events, on their Facebook page!

Knox Township VFD can’t wait to see you at the park!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.