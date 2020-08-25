Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
49th Annual Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming to Be Held Labor Day Weekend
KNOX DALE, Pa. – The 49th Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming will be held on Labor Day Weekend at the Firemen’s Park in Knox Dale!
Friday, September 4, kicks off the weekend with Super bingo at 7:00 p.m. at the Knox Township Firemen’s Park.
This fun-filled weekend for the family has softball tournaments, great food from the concession stand, parade, gun bash, demo derby, corn hole tournament, a free concealed carry seminar, games, and basket raffles running all weekend and MUCH…MUCH more!
For more information, call Tricia at 814-715-6310. To register a team for the softball tournament, call Duwayne at 814-849-4970.
You can also find more information, including a full schedule of events, on their Facebook page!
Knox Township VFD can’t wait to see you at the park!
