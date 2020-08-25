A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

