American Precast Manufacturing Coming to Clarion Glassworks

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission granted preliminary approval on August 19 for 12,600 square-foot industrial building in Clarion Borough proposed by Miles Brothers, LLC.

The 2.15-acre commercial industrial parcel is part of Glassworks Business Park, the former site of the O-I Glass Plant. The parcel is being developed for American Precast Manufacturing.

County Engineer Kevin Reichard said the project would include a 170’ x 60’ manufacturing area and a 60’ x 40’ office area for a total of 12,600 sq. ft. The building will 46 feet high and include a total of 17 parking spaces 10’ x 20’ in size. Heavy-duty asphalt paving will be placed from the access street to the 15 foot garage door entrances at the manufacturing portion of the building. Erosion and sedimentation control plans were previously approved for the entire Glassworks Business Park.

A six-foot-high fence with privacy slats will screen the new development from the existing residential parcels along the westerly side of the proposed development. Pennsylvania American Water has previously provided and will serve municipal water and sewer needs for the entire Glassworks Business Park.

The American Precast Industries facility will be the first official tenant at the site.

Redi-Rock, one of American Precast’s products, is a 21st-century precast modular block retention. This product has an integrated system to solve the challenges of constructing sustainable retaining walls. The high-density, multi-weather sustaining blocks are used to support an array of projects such as heavy highway construction, railway & bridge supports, and seawall retention. Each precast modular block will be machine-placed allowing for a safer and more consistent installation process.

The company’s Pole Base products offer a consistent and affordable application process for light pole installation while adding a nice range of options to improve the exterior aesthetics. Typical cast-in-place light pole bases tend to be plain and unfinished and consume a lot of man-hours for installation.

“As soon as the Miles Brothers get approval, they want to start working,” said David Neill, an engineer with the EADS Group at the meeting.

“We’re still in the process of designing. We are working with a steel building manufacturer to have the building design for the suite and working area. There’s a lot more to do with some site work and site grading, but I wouldn’t anticipate this being operational until spring of next year.”

A remainder of 30 acres remains for development, according to Neill.

“The remaining areas can be smaller sections or can be larger. Ideally, it would be nice to have one or two larger main manufacturing or warehousing sites in there. It’s just whatever they can market and attract,” Neill added.

“A lot of times you get something on a site like this, and it stimulates more, and I think that’s their hope is that it can kind of be a little bit of a kick starter.”

American Precast, according to Neill, anticipates having approximately seven employees in the manufacturing and then three or four in the office acting as sales and oversight foreman positions.

“I think that the goal of the Miles Brothers is to show the viability of it and the ease of access as a site,” said Neill. “They’re also working with the county and with the borough on the Grand Avenue Improvement project. They have helped to develop some of the costs along with that and have committed some of their private funds to assist with that work.

“They would like to repair or increase that corridor the whole way from Veterans Drive down to Route 66 and make it a lot more pedestrian and traffic friendly, especially in light of all of the truck traffic that comes in and out of the warehouse to the south of this proposed site.”

The Planning Commission also granted preliminary approval for the demolition of the existing sewage vault and remove some of the existing pavement at the existing Mays Sewage Lift Station and replace the vault with a new 756 square-foot sewage plant building and also place a total of 3603 sq. ft. of new impervious asphalt and concrete pavement.

The total of the new impervious area proposed is 1678 sq. ft. The small project Stormwater management application has been approved for the project.

The project is located on the southern portion of the Walmart property.

In other business, the commission approved a modification application for relief of a Bennett 30 foot rear setback minimum specifications and preliminary and final approval of minor subdivision applications requested by Barbara D. Sayers in Porter Township. The approval was given with the understanding that a right of way is established between the two parcels and noted on official maps.

Attending the meeting were Chairman Keith Decker (Beaver Township), Angela Burtner (Brady Township, Fred Anderson (Redbank Township), Hugh Henry (Monroe Township), and Roger M. Nulph (New Bethlehem).

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.