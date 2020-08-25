BREAKING NEWS: Crash Shuts Down Route 68 in Clarion

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down both lanes of State Route 68 in Monroe Township, just outside of Clarion, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion 9-1-1, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on State Route 68 in Monroe Township around 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Sources say least three cars were involved in the accident, which occurred near the intersection of State Route 68 and Dolby Street.

State Route 68 reopened around 2:30 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

