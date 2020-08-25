Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

BREAKING NEWS: Crash Shuts Down Route 68 in Clarion

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 @ 02:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_1056001MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down both lanes of State Route 68 in Monroe Township, just outside of Clarion, on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion 9-1-1, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on State Route 68 in Monroe Township around 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

IMG951063

Sources say least three cars were involved in the accident, which occurred near the intersection of State Route 68 and Dolby Street.

State Route 68 reopened around 2:30 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

(Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.)

IMG951059

IMG951061


