Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Nunny Schmader’s “Cheerios Bars”

You’ll love Nunny Schmader’s unique spin-off of the classic rice krispies treat!

Ingredients

3 Tbsp. butter

1 pkg. mini marshmallows



1/2 cup peanut butter5 cups Cheerios

Directions

-Melt butter and marshmallows in a pan.

-Mix in peanut butter.

-Stir til smooth.

-Add in your Cheerios.

-Finally, press into a 9×13 pan and let cool before serving!

