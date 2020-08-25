Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Area Man Arrested for Threatening Woman With Crossbow

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was arrested on Sunday for threatening a woman with a crossbow.

Around 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, Butler-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Maple Manor Extension in Brady Township, Butler County.

Police say at the scene, a known 30-year-old female victim from East Brady reported that 37-year-old Jeffrey Wolfe, of East Brady, pointed a crossbow at her and threatened to shoot her.

Court documents indicate Wolfe was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge William S. O’Donnell at 8:48 a.m. on August 23, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)
– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary
– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.


