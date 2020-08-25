Farmers’ Almanac Predicts ‘Winter of the Great Divide,’ Possible Blizzard With 1-2 Feet of Snow

Pa. (EYT) – The 2021 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac, which went on sale this week, is predicting a cold, wet, snowy winter for Pennsylvania, with the possibility of a serious blizzard in February.

(PHOTO: A pair of pedestrians walk with their shovels along a quiet Linden Street in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, during a severe blizzard that crippled the region with over 2 feet of snow. Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP.)

The almanac has dubbed the upcoming winter season as the “Winter of the great divide” because of its unusual outlook, anticipating “cold and snowy conditions in the north, drought in the west, and everything crazy in between.”

The almanac calls our region a “winter wild card” for the upcoming winter months, stating “areas around the Tennessee and lower Ohio River valleys, north and east up through New England…will see a mix of intense weather systems that will keep delivering a wintry mix of rainy, icy and/or snowy weather throughout the season.”

However, that’s just the beginning, as the almanac predicts a blizzard will drop 1-2 feet of snow all along the eastern seaboard during the second week of February.

“If you didn’t like last winter’s somewhat-boring weather in the Northeast, you may be happy to hear what we are predicting for 2021,” managing editor Sandi Duncan stated.

The almanac forewarns areas from the Great Lakes and Midwest, westward through the Northern and Central Plains, and Rockies are in for a cold winter, with normal to below-normal temperatures with abundant snow.

The Southeastern part of the country, excluding the Tennessee Valley, is expected to experience average precipitation levels, with temperatures chillier than normal, while in areas across the Desert Southwest, (Arizona and southern California), winter is predicted to be mild but dry.

In New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma east into Arkansas, and Louisiana, the almanac says Mother Nature will mix intervals of tranquil weather with occasional shots of cold and wintry precipitation. So those folks will have to stay on their (sock covered) toes to keep up with the changing weather.

Right along the Pacific Coastal Plain, from northern California and points north through western portions of Oregon and Washington, rainy and wet weather are expected for the winter ahead.

Predictions aside, the almanac notes that if this last year taught us all anything, it’s that you “just never know.”

“Preparing people for the unexpected is more important than ever,” stated editor Peter Geiger. “Our job as editors of the Farmers’ Almanac is to pass down valuable tips and advice to help our readers thrive, no matter the obstacles, including the weather.”

