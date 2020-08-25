Hearing Set for Today for Woman Charged With Assault in Violent Domestic Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville woman is facing a hearing today on criminal charges related to a violent domestic incident in which she allegedly threw a woman across bedroom furniture, then repeatedly punched a man.

Court documents indicate 33-year-old Kayla Marie Custer is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:45 a.m. on August 25.

She faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor (two counts)



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Custer is free on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a violent domestic assault that occurred in Strattanville earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Staab Road, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County, around 9:19 p.m. on Friday, August 7, for a report of a domestic violence call.

Trooper McGinnis, of PSP Clarion, arrived at the scene to find two known victims in the driveway of the residence.

Both victims reported they were involved in a physical altercation with Kayla Custer, the complaint states.

The first victim stated Custer forcefully “shoved” her into a bedroom wall, then threw her over a cedar chest and bed. The victim suffered what she believed was a dislocated right shoulder, according to the complaint.

The second victim told Trooper McGinnis he went to “break up” the altercation between Custer and the first victim, and Custer then struck him with her fist multiple times on his upper body and on his “Adam’s apple.” He said he didn’t know how many times she struck him because it was “so many times,” the complaint indicates.

Custer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 12:10 a.m. on August 8.

