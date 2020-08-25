Marjorie R. “Marge” Ross, 89, of Titusville, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home with her family by her side following a brief battle against cancer.

She was born on July 23, 1931 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Charles and Adelia Rose Mallory Servey. She was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1950.

Marge worked at GTE Sylvania until she started her family. She met her husband, Samuel J. Ross, at the roller rink in Titusville and they were married in July of 1960.

Marge was the matriarch of the family. She always hosted the holiday dinners, waiting to begin until everyone arrived. She loved being outside in the summer and spent many hours tending to her flowers. She grew vegetables and gave them to those who needed or wanted them. She enjoyed mowing her yard even until recently. She also enjoyed shopping, going to greenhouses, and feeding the birds. She loved her pet Yorkshire Terrier “Tubby” for the past seven years.

Marge is survived by two daughters, Grace George of Titusville and Bonnie Staub of Erie; four grandchildren, Kyle Staub of Titusville, Amber Staub-Wright and husband T.C. of Grand Valley, Sarah George and companion Dakota Olsen of Oil City, and Pvt. Seth George of Ft. Benning, GA; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Staub and Calvin Wright; a brother, Budd Servey and wife Pauline of Indiana; a sister-in-law, Joyce Servey of Titusville; three nieces, Carla Shaffer, Debbie Post and Joyce Wallace; a daughter-in-law, Karen Ross; a son-in-law, Larry George.

Marge was preceded in death by a son, Richard C. Ross; three brothers, Richard M. Servey, John “Jack” Servey, and Charles H. Servey; and a nephew, Terrance Servey.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to her Hospice nurse, Greg Hazlett, for his compassion and devotion to comfort her.

In honoring her wishes, there will be no visitation. Private interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery next to her husband.

The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

