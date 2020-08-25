Melody A. (Kunselman) Stephens, 59, of Summerville, formerly of Melbourne, Florida, died August 23, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born June 6, 1961 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Louis Kunselman and Charlotte Plyler Kunselman. Her mother survives.

Mel was a graduate of Brookville High School. She was employed as a housekeeper in Melbourne. Her favorite pastimes were crafts, painting, gardening and dancing.

In addition her mother she is survived by a son; Robert (Alyson) Stephens, of Brookville; two daughters, Amy Stephens (Jordan Hendricks), of Rockton and Jennifer Stephens (Rich Brocious), of Sykesville; a brother, Louis Kunselman Jr., of Summerville; three sisters, Kathy (John) Wolfe, of Brookville, Sandy (Bill) Moore, of Erie and Jeanna (Chuck) Yeaney, of Summerville; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.

Her father precedes her in death.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6-8pm at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa. Funeral services will be private.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain addition information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

