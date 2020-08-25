Memorial Service Set for Larry Benetti

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside memorial service for Larry James Benetti.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Knox Union Cemetery, Reverend Wade Barto, pastor of the Knox United Methodist Church will officiate.

Larry James Benetti, age 85, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a fall at his home.

