Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 561 New Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa.  – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 25, that there are 561 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 130,035.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 18 and August 24 is 157,763 with 4,630 positive cases. There were 20,852 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,605 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 26 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,445,170 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 25, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/25/20 – 561
8/24/20 – 426
8/23/20 – 619
8/22/20 – 796
8/21/20 – 693
8/20/20 – 791
8/19/20 – 570

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 285 6 291 9
Butler 745 5 750 17
Clarion 95 1 96 3
Clearfield 210 2 212 1
Crawford 190 2 192 2
Elk 64 0 64 2
Forest 13 0 13 0
Indiana 400 4 404 9
Jefferson 94 0 94 1
McKean 35 0 35 1
Mercer 532 2 534 13
Venango 69 1 70 1
Warren 26 0 26 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Butler County decreased from 746 on 8/23/20 to 745 on 8/24/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 574 10286
Allegheny 9990 140234
Armstrong 291 5077
Beaver 1515 15712
Bedford 161 3473
Berks 5889 38088
Blair 414 13066
Bradford 96 6143
Bucks 7623 74709
Butler 750 17220
Cambria 439 18925
Cameron 8 379
Carbon 416 7732
Centre 427 11940
Chester 5481 61374
Clarion 96 2610
Clearfield 212 5130
Clinton 130 3192
Columbia 532 6009
Crawford 192 5934
Cumberland 1469 22503
Dauphin 3179 33308
Delaware 10109 82697
Elk 64 2086
Erie 1305 22031
Fayette 663 11894
Forest 13 591
Franklin 1483 15881
Fulton 34 950
Greene 135 3387
Huntingdon 350 3622
Indiana 404 7218
Jefferson 94 2774
Juniata 143 1724
Lackawanna 2002 22641
Lancaster 6518 60367
Lawrence 443 6414
Lebanon 1681 15102
Lehigh 5135 47529
Luzerne 3712 36831
Lycoming 492 10335
McKean 35 3662
Mercer 534 9560
Mifflin 141 5093
Monroe 1701 18935
Montgomery 10784 113968
Montour 124 7147
Northampton 4068 44052
Northumberland 638 8216
Perry 162 3134
Philadelphia 28460 214373
Pike 535 5273
Potter 24 941
Schuylkill 975 14915
Snyder 144 2585
Somerset 157 7775
Sullivan 10 364
Susquehanna 249 3482
Tioga 46 2575
Union 359 8306
Venango 70 3949
Warren 26 2644
Washington 983 19603
Wayne 175 4864
Westmoreland 1748 35926
Wyoming 65 2195
York 3158 44515

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,798 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,411 cases among employees, for a total of 25,209 at 922 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,131 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,392 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


