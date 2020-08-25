Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 561 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 25, that there are 561 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 130,035.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 18 and August 24 is 157,763 with 4,630 positive cases. There were 20,852 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,605 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 26 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,445,170 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 25, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/25/20 – 561

8/24/20 – 426

8/23/20 – 619

8/22/20 – 796

8/21/20 – 693

8/20/20 – 791

8/19/20 – 570

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 285 6 291 9 Butler 745 5 750 17 Clarion 95 1 96 3 Clearfield 210 2 212 1 Crawford 190 2 192 2 Elk 64 0 64 2 Forest 13 0 13 0 Indiana 400 4 404 9 Jefferson 94 0 94 1 McKean 35 0 35 1 Mercer 532 2 534 13 Venango 69 1 70 1 Warren 26 0 26 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Butler County decreased from 746 on 8/23/20 to 745 on 8/24/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date