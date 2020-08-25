Ronald Lee Yeany, of Hawthorn, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Allegheny General Hospital following complications from heart surgery. He was 78.

Born May 20, 1942 the son of Russell and Marge (Schick) Yeany, he grew up in Hawthorn and attended Redbank school district. He moved to Fairmount City in 1961 after meeting and marrying the love of his life, Connie (Wiant) Yeany, who preceded him in death in 2017.

Ron started his work career at Crawford Furniture, but he soon wanted to become his own boss. An ATV dealership out of his basement garage grew into an ATV sales and service center in Mayport, and he didn’t look back. The business focus shifted from ATVs to autobody work to trucking coal, but Ron always remained his own boss. Family always played a key role in his business success, and Ron always led by example with his work ethic.

In retirement, Ron split his time between north and south. In Pennsylvania summers he maintained his gas wells and enjoyed working outdoors. In Florida winters, he enjoyed bocce, shuffleboard, and cards.

He was a man of faith, being a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church while in recent years attending services with family at First Church of God in New Bethlehem. He is happy to be home with his Lord and with Connie.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Russell Yeany, and a brother Russell Yeany Jr. He is survived by a son Ronald L. Yeany Jr. of Lowell, MA; a daughter Melissa Jean (and husband Dennis “Buck”) Elliott of New Bethlehem; a granddaughter Crystal Nicole (and husband Colby) Bish of Mayport; two great-grandsons Kyler Jay Bish and Krew Jay Bish of Mayport; his mother Marge Yeany of Sligo, and his sister Janice Yeany of Shippenville.

Ron loved visiting with folks, whether mornings in town over coffee or just about any time with his neighbors. Any list of survivors seems incomplete without mentioning neighbors like KP and Mary Harmon in “Town Run” or Sonny and Jackie Lund from North Fort Myers. Ron was a brother to many beyond just his own family.

In lieu of flowers we suggest that charitable contributions be made in Ron’s memory to Kessa’s Blessings, P.O. Box 15, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Thursday, Aug 27th at First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem. A memorial service will be held 11am Friday, Aug 28th also at the church, with Pastor John Phillips officiating.

In order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.

Interment will take place in the Shannondale Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to Ron’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

