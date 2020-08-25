Say What?!: TSA Worker Reunites Bride with Wedding Gown Left at Checkpoint

COLUMBUS, Oh. – An administrative assistant for the Transportation Security Administration was able to reunite a wedding dress left at a TSA checkpoint with the bride, who was due to be married the next day.

The TSA said the roller bag containing the bride’s gown and the mother of the bride’s dress was left behind by the mother at Newark Liberty International Airport’s security checkpoint as she traveled from New Jersey to the wedding in Columbus, Ohio.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.