Sigel Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Route 949

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Sigel man was killed in a motorcycle crash on State Route 949 in Heath Township on Monday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the fatal accident happened around 7:03 p.m. on Monday, August 24, on Route 949 just north of Brown Drive in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 61-year-old man from Sigel was operating a 2001 Honda motorcycle, traveling south on Route 949, when he traveled off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle. He suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

He was wearing a helmet.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene.

