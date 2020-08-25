SPONSORED: New Starting Wage, $600 Sign on Bonus Offered at Clarion Bathware

Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
New Starting Wage, $600 Sign on Bonus Offered at Clarion Bathware
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
Clarion Bathware, one of Clarion County’s largest employers, is a company driven by the people it employs.
Due to growth within the company, Clarion Bathware is is now hiring multiple position in their plant and transportation.
POSITIONS AVAILABLE
- Production Workers
- Maintenance Helper
- Mechanic
- Mechanic Helper
- Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)
- OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)
Employee Benefits:
- New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!
- Monday – Friday
- $600 sign on bonus
- Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days
- Weekly direct deposit
- Medical, Dental, Life Insurance, and 401k after 60 days
- Home on weekends
- NEW TRUCKS!!
Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?
If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to 814-782-3434.
Standard Application »
‘CDL’ Application »
In order to submit the form via email please follow these instructions:
- Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop
- Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop
- Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3
*Note:The application can also be printed out and turned in at either of the office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or 814-297-5188
