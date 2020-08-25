State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, DUIs

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Theft by Deception in Knox Township

On August 22, Clarion-based State Police were assigned to investigate a report of identity theft in Knox Township.

Police say an unknown individual applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan in a known 49-year-old Lucinda man’s name.

DUI in Highland Township

Around 2:03 a.m. on August 21, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Toyota truck on Miola Road in Highland Township.

Police say during the stop, the driver, identified as 33-year-old John Hinds, of Clarington, showed multiple signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

DUI in Redbank Township

Around 8:41 p.m. on August 20, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving on the center and fog lines on State Route 28 near Yeany Lane in Redbank Township.

Police say the driver, identified as 72-year-old Blair Hooks, of Kittanning, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Clarion-based State Police station where he submitted to a breath test.

