State Police Investigating Burglary in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred recently in Paint Township.

According to police, a burglary and criminal mischief incident occurred recently at a property on 28th Division Highway in Paint Township.

Police say sometime between 10:30 a.m. August 20 and 7:30 a.m. on August 24, someone broke into the location and did approximately $500.00 damage to the floor and ceiling of a building belonging to a known 39-year-old Volant man.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

